Eagle Pharmaceuticals (EGRX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EGRX opened at $46.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $604.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.24 and a beta of 0.67. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $58.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 7.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,926 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 125,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 10,477 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,868 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,142 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after buying an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,017 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGRX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

