easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 750 by Berenberg Bank

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 750 ($10.20) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.88) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.79) price target on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.26) price objective on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.99).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 593 ($8.06) on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 624.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 651.19. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73. easyJet has a 52 week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE purchased 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.90) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,208.85). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,517 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 656 ($8.92) per share, with a total value of £9,951.52 ($13,533.96). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 5,077 shares of company stock worth $2,805,336.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

