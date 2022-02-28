eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $337,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,907,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,080,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in eBay in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,545,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in eBay by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,152 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,443 shares during the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.21. 303,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,902. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.74. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.53 and a twelve month high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.56%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. TheStreet lowered eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.57.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

