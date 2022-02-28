eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Mizuho

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on eBay from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.57.

EBAY opened at $54.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. eBay has a 52-week low of $49.53 and a 52-week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that eBay will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.56%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in eBay by 11.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 125,969 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,844,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 7.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 105,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in eBay by 7.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,986,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $209,673,000 after acquiring an additional 197,158 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in eBay by 14.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,586 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. 82.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

