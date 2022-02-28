Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,545,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,653 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $530,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 149.2% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ECL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.54.

Ecolab stock traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.37. The company had a trading volume of 19,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,653. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.06 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.34.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.17%.

In other Ecolab news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

