EcoR1 Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC)

EcoR1 Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating) by 193.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 587,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 387,120 shares during the quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC’s holdings in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition were worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLAC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 4.1% during the third quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 61,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 554,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition alerts:

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Monday. Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78.

Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biotechnology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.