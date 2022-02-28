EcoR1 Capital LLC Has $113.99 Million Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,994,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 752,336 shares during the quarter. Alector comprises about 4.0% of EcoR1 Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. EcoR1 Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Alector worth $113,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 150.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 77,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 46,791 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Alector by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,741,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,102,000 after buying an additional 28,234 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth $609,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alector by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of ALEC opened at $16.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $21.60. Alector, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.34 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALEC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Alector Profile (Get Rating)

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.