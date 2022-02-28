Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Expected to Earn FY2026 Earnings of $7.73 Per Share

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgewise Therapeutics in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico expects that the company will earn $7.73 per share for the year.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EWTX opened at $13.00 on Monday. Edgewise Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $40.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $16.57. The company has a market capitalization of $640.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $607,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 151.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 211,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after buying an additional 127,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

