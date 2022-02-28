Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Down 5.8%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.24 and last traded at $12.25. 8,555 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 499,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $583.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 922.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 511,973 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $607,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

