EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Receives $24.07 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.07.

EDRVF has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EDP Renováveis from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($26.70) target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

OTCMKTS:EDRVF remained flat at $$20.66 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72 shares, compared to its average volume of 378. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.25. EDP Renováveis has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $28.15.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

