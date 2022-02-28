Effect.AI Market Cap Reaches $4.52 Million (EFX)

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. Effect.AI has a market cap of $4.52 million and approximately $103,280.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Effect.AI has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.99 or 0.00196772 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001028 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00022078 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $148.02 or 0.00355228 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00058641 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00007912 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI (CRYPTO:EFX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai . Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai . Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

