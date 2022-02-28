eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Bought by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 70.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 233,451 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 2.14% of eHealth worth $22,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in eHealth by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of eHealth by 2.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in eHealth by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 1.5% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 10.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $15.25. 10,464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,253. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.42 million, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of -0.01. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $78.00.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eHealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays downgraded shares of eHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.60.

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

