Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 704,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $22,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELAN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,797,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,339,000 after acquiring an additional 252,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 265,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,134,000 after acquiring an additional 485,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

ELAN stock opened at $27.87 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.12. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

