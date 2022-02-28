Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Receives 35.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is 35.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

In related news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 180.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EDR traded down 0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching 30.13. 657,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,258. Endeavor Group has a one year low of 22.02 and a one year high of 35.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 31.75 and a 200-day moving average of 28.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

About Endeavor Group (Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.