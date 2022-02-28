Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Endeavour Mining (LON:EDV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 2,450 ($33.32) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,316 ($17.90) price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($34.00) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,830 ($24.89) price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($36.72) target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,159.20 ($29.36).

Endeavour Mining stock opened at GBX 2,000 ($27.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,681.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,731.79. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of GBX 1,505 ($20.47) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,150 ($29.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23.

