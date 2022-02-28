Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EDV. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$1,830.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$904.18.

Shares of EDV traded up C$0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 491,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,338. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$29.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.23. Endeavour Mining has a 12-month low of C$23.12 and a 12-month high of C$35.94. The firm has a market cap of C$8.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.61.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Endeavour Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.34%.

In related news, Senior Officer Pascal Bernasconi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.79, for a total value of C$769,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,117,951.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Bouisset sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.54, for a total transaction of C$13,743,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,548,900.70.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

