Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Cactus makes up approximately 2.3% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cactus were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cactus by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cactus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cactus from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of WHD opened at $49.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.83. Cactus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $51.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.51 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Cactus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Cactus, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture and sale of wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems as well as frac stacks, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp and SafeInject systems. It also offers field services for its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance, and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment.

