Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,290 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Halliburton accounts for about 4.8% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its holdings in Halliburton by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.46. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $34.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.54.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 11.04%.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

