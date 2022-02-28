Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 154,879 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ERF. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,599,542 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $92,751,000 after buying an additional 2,279,400 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Enerplus by 175.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,325,792 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,609,000 after purchasing an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerplus by 237.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 914,930 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $7,322,000 after purchasing an additional 643,976 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,642,000. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ERF opened at $12.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.33. Enerplus Co. has a 12 month low of $4.69 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.00 and a beta of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is currently -25.49%.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.17.

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

