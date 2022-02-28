Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Position Lessened by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,893 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ETR. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Entergy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $518,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Entergy by 689.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 74,833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 65,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Entergy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total value of $1,087,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Vertical Research lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

Entergy stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200-day moving average of $107.33. The firm has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

