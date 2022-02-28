Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in Entergy by 102.9% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Entergy by 66.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the third quarter worth $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Entergy by 24,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Motco raised its position in Entergy by 37.5% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ETR. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.33.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $105.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $85.78 and a 12 month high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a PEG ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

