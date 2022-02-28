Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 956,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $6,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Entravision Communications by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Entravision Communications by 173.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 11,467 shares during the last quarter. 57.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Entravision Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday.

NYSE:EVC opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a market capitalization of $546.73 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Entravision Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $9.34.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

