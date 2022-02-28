Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.360-$1.385 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.88. 1,360,257 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 438,300. Envestnet has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 303.68 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Envestnet will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.50.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 79,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,328,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 75,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,012,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,941,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Envestnet by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

