Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,753 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enviva Partners were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC bought a new position in Enviva Partners during the third quarter worth $13,971,000. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in Enviva Partners by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 26,911 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enviva Partners by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,583 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its position in Enviva Partners by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enviva Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enviva Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of EVA stock opened at $70.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98. Enviva Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $44.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of -96.07 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is -471.23%.

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

