EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) PT Raised to $122.00 at Credit Suisse Group

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on EOG Resources from $127.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut EOG Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.71.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Shares of EOG stock opened at $107.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $62.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.81. EOG Resources has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $116.97.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 11.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

EOG Resources announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total value of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOG. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $2,105,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,529 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.