EP Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $29,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 100.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total value of $386,771.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 40,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $3,365,299.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $78.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.00. Colgate-Palmolive has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $85.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.31%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

