EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.82 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 35,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,930,000 after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period.

IWM opened at $200.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $208.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $187.92 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

