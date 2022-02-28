EP Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,851 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000.

ACWI opened at $98.57 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a twelve month low of $90.75 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.55.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

