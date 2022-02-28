EP Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.05 Million Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 83,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the second quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $55,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares during the third quarter worth $60,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 213.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.50% of the company’s stock.

UBSI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $36.61 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $42.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 34.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

United Bankshares Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

