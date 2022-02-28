Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) to report sales of $23.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.40 million and the lowest is $11.45 million. Epizyme posted sales of $8.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 179.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $55.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.26 million to $67.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $62.55 million, with estimates ranging from $32.80 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

In related news, Director Pablo G. Legorreta acquired 22,666,667 shares of Epizyme stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $34,000,000.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 7,563 shares of company stock valued at $15,066 over the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Epizyme by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,484,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,169,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the period. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 21,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Epizyme by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,659,000 after acquiring an additional 71,331 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Epizyme by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,641,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,640,000 after acquiring an additional 50,432 shares during the period.

EPZM traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $1.40. The company had a trading volume of 79,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,255. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $148.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

