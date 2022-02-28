Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Boralex Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boralex in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.41 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

BLX has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering dropped their price objective on Boralex to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt decreased their price target on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Boralex from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.61.

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$35.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$32.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$35.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.59. Boralex has a one year low of C$30.04 and a one year high of C$45.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Boralex’s payout ratio is presently 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

