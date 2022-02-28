Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:KDP)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Keurig Dr Pepper’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KDP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $177,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,513 shares of company stock valued at $6,078,019. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 35,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes the manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.