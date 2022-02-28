Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
GMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.
GMBL stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.83.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.
Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.
