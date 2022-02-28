Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

GMBL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Noble Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Esports Entertainment Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $4.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Esports Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Esports Entertainment Group has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.80.

GMBL stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22. Esports Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $0.95 and a 12-month high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). Esports Entertainment Group had a negative return on equity of 44.43% and a negative net margin of 115.86%. The firm had revenue of $14.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esports Entertainment Group will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMBL. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 54.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Esports Entertainment Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling platform. It offers bet exchange style wagering on esports events in a licensed, regulated and secure platform to the global esports audience. It operates through the following geographical segments: Antigua, Malta, Curacao and United States.

