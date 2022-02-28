Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.43-$3.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. Evergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.430-$3.630 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Evergy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.28. 42,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,789,339. The firm has a market cap of $14.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.25. Evergy has a 12 month low of $52.87 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.5725 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.95%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 54,863 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,292. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in Evergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

