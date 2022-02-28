Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evergy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Shares of EVRG traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,104,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,122. Evergy has a 1-year low of $52.87 and a 1-year high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.5725 dividend. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $462,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 61,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,768. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 574,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,196 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Evergy by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 612,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,997,000 after acquiring an additional 222,951 shares during the period. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Evergy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

