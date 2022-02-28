EverRise (RISE) Reaches One Day Volume of $528,166.00

EverRise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 27th. One EverRise coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EverRise has a market capitalization of $66.85 million and approximately $528,166.00 worth of EverRise was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EverRise has traded down 16.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EverRise Coin Profile

EverRise is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. EverRise’s total supply is 71,618,033,988 coins and its circulating supply is 63,879,133,973 coins. EverRise’s official Twitter account is @EverRiseToken

According to CryptoCompare, “RISE is a Dapp and Smart Contract creation and deployment user-friendly platform based on Lisk and created to reinforce programming language diversity and security. Rise allows developers to use any programming language to create dapps as well as the creation of sidechains for specific decentralized applications so that users don't have to download the whole Blockchain to use an app built on RISE. “

EverRise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverRise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EverRise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EverRise using one of the exchanges listed above.

