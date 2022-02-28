EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.47-$2.56 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $591-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $614.05 million.EVERTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.470-$2.560 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

EVERTEC stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 522,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,105. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $51.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 47.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in EVERTEC by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,234,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 42,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

