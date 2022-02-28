Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$47.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$47.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EIF. Raymond James set a C$55.00 price objective on Exchange Income and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bankshares set a C$51.00 price target on Exchange Income and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exchange Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.80.

Get Exchange Income alerts:

TSE EIF traded down C$0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching C$40.74. 85,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,318. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$37.24 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 25.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$43.33.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Michael Pyle sold 117,371 shares of Exchange Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.50, for a total value of C$4,988,267.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$589,772.50.

Exchange Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.