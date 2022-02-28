EXRNchain Market Capitalization Tops $1.65 Million (EXRN)

EXRNchain (CURRENCY:EXRN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. During the last seven days, EXRNchain has traded 86.8% lower against the dollar. EXRNchain has a total market cap of $1.65 million and $12,582.00 worth of EXRNchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EXRNchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About EXRNchain

EXRNchain (CRYPTO:EXRN) is a coin. EXRNchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 92,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EXRNchain is /r/EXRNchain . EXRNchain’s official Twitter account is @EXRNtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EXRNchain is exrnchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EXRNchain is a project that aims to connect blockchains using crosschain gateway built on Ethereum smart contracts, allowing anyone to transact between them. EXRN is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token, used in the EXRNchain protocol. “

