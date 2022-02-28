EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 869,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,034 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EZCORP were worth $6,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 146,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $167,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of EZCORP by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 90,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 9,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 60,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 16,278 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of EZPW stock opened at $6.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05. EZCORP, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $340.86 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. EZCORP had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 2.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP Company Profile

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

