Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems reduced its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 7.9% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 724,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,384,000 after purchasing an additional 53,202 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 652,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,476,000 after purchasing an additional 17,686 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 8.1% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 585,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,165,000 after purchasing an additional 43,694 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 410,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.9% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 263,893 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,066 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac stock opened at $473.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $462.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $429.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $322.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.89 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Braden R. Kelly sold 13,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.34, for a total value of $7,005,365.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total value of $220,992.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,565 shares of company stock worth $12,487,818. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.29.

Fair Isaac Profile (Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.