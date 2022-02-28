Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 67.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,713 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the second quarter valued at $53,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $120.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.12. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $97.87 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.79.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

