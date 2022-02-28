Financial Advisors Network Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GIS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,011,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,979,000 after purchasing an additional 70,195 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $393,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 12.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 14.3% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded down $0.81 on Monday, reaching $67.18. 155,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,690,563. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.31 and a 12 month high of $69.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.67. The company has a market cap of $40.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.22.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

