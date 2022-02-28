Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $207,000 in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $510,016,000 after acquiring an additional 201,849 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,565,000 after buying an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,682,000 after buying an additional 697,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $378,535,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Valero Energy by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

Shares of VLO traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.90. 113,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,039,420. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.85 and a 12 month high of $93.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

