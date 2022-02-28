Financial Advisors Network Inc. Invests $425,000 in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,586,000. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,121,000. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 256,530 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 51,155 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,219,000 after acquiring an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Rajneesh Vig bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $100,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of TCPC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,571. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $12.53 and a twelve month high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $789.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 88.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

