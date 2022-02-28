Financial Contrast: MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) versus Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:REFI – Get Rating) and MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance alerts:

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and MGM Growth Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A MGM Growth Properties 26.28% 3.97% 2.02%

This table compares Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and MGM Growth Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MGM Growth Properties $782.06 million 7.64 $205.50 million $1.37 27.81

MGM Growth Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of MGM Growth Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. MGM Growth Properties pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. MGM Growth Properties pays out 153.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. MGM Growth Properties has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and MGM Growth Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance 0 0 4 0 3.00 MGM Growth Properties 1 4 3 0 2.25

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.29%. MGM Growth Properties has a consensus target price of $40.75, indicating a potential upside of 6.96%. Given Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance is more favorable than MGM Growth Properties.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties beats Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company which invests primarily in first mortgage loans to state-licensed operators in the cannabis industry, secured by real estate, equipment, receivables, licenses or other assets of the borrowers. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC operates as real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts. It diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, and retail offerings. The company was founded on October 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.