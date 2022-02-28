First Command Bank Has $97,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

First Command Bank lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 93,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 17,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 15,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.42. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,184. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $52.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50.

