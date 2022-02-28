First Command Bank Lowers Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

First Command Bank lessened its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. First Command Bank’s holdings in Comerica were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 15.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 651,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,505,000 after acquiring an additional 87,877 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Comerica during the second quarter valued at about $24,894,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 38.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 856,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,118,000 after purchasing an additional 237,136 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 90.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 640,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,677,000 after purchasing an additional 304,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Comerica from $98.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Comerica from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

Comerica stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,322,787. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $102.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.77.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 38.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

