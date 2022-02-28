First Command Bank Lowers Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

First Command Bank lowered its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. First Command Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 3,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $420,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK traded down $3.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $266.08. 21,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,368. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.85 and its 200-day moving average is $317.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $242.05 and a 12-month high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 13.81%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.21%.

Several research firms recently commented on ROK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Rockwell Automation from $343.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $324.24.

In related news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.22, for a total transaction of $182,710.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 11,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.84, for a total value of $3,812,380.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,143 shares of company stock worth $6,559,554 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

