First Command Bank Makes New Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AEE. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 15.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,759,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $266,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 25.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 64,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,187,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the second quarter worth $34,723,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 40.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,599,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,993,000 after buying an additional 458,665 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.69. 20,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,439. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.87.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

